Jordan Cunningham and Blood Alley 12.19.2019

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announces that his office, in collaboration with local stakeholders has secured $10.3 million dollars in Inter-Regional Transportation Improvement Program funding to be committed to the state route 46 Corridor Improvement Project.

In October, the commission released its preliminary 2020 funding proposal that would have eliminated the funding needed to finish the highway 46 widening along Antelope Grade. Assemblyman Cunningham opposed this elimination and sent a letter to the commission urging them to reconsider their proposal. In addition to the letter, the assemblyman submitted over 1,000 petitions to the CTC in opposition to the original funding cut.

The CTC will consider the final 2020 ITIP plan in the first quarter of next year. The public is encouraged to support the 2020 ITIP plan by emailing the CTC, the California Transportation Commission.