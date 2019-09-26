Jordan Grant 9.26.2019

The parents of a Cal Poly student who was killed in a motorcycle crash on 101 in Arroyo Grande filing a lawsuit yesterday against local agencies and the motorist convicted of striking him with his BMW.

18-year-old Jordan Grant of Texas was driving his motorcycle south on 101 when a 43-year-old Arroyo Grande man turned left into his patch. Richare Guili of AG was criminally charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 to 18 months probation. He will serve no time in jail.

Jordan Grant’s parents filed their lawsuit yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court against SLOCOG, the city of Arroyo Grande, the county of San Luis Obispo, the state of California and the motorist.