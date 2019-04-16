Jordan Hasay 4.16.2019

Jordan Hasay places third at yesterday’s Boston Marathon. The Mission Prep graduate from Arroyo Grande was the lone American among the top finishers. The women’s race was won by Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa. Edna Kiplagat of Kenya was second. Jordan finished third in two hours, 25 minutes and 20 seconds.

The men’s race ended in a sprint between Lawrence Cherono of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, last year’s winner. Cherono won the sprint by one second in two hours seven minutes and 59 seconds. Kenneth Kipkemoi finished third. The first American in the men’s race was Scott Fauble of Flagstaff, Arizona. Scott finished seventh in 2:09.10.

Last year, Jordan Hasay dropped out of the Boston Marathon because of an injury. She’s coached by former Olympian Alberto Salazar with the Nike team in Beaverton, Oregon. She is training for the 2020 Olympic Trials next year.