Joseph Zigler 9.27.2019

Paso Robles police identify the homeless man who was killed when a city truck ran over him. He’s 27-year-old Joseph Zigler.

He was reportedly lying on a walkway under the 13th street bridge when a city-owned vehicle ran over him. That was around 10:30 in the morning on September 19th.

The Paso Robles city employee driving the city truck has not been identified, but police commander Steve Lampe says the city worker is “going through a difficult time dealing with this tragedy.” He or she has reportedly worked for the city for about ten years.

An investigation into the fatal collision is underway.