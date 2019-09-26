Josh Turner Bus Crash 9.26.2019

Josh Turner speaks out about the fatal bus accident after his concert at Vina Robles.

A sound engineer died in the crash on the bus on 46 east, near Shandon. The crash occurred September 18th, shortly after the crew left Vina Robles. The bus left the roadway and plunged over a 50-foot embankment into a sandy creek bed.

Josh Turner says, “We lost a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

Turner postponed the rest of his September tour dates. His management company created a Go-Fund-Me page for the road crew that was injured.