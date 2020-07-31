Joy Playground Vandalized 7.31.2020

Joy Playground in Atascadero vandalized, again.

The Atascadero police department receiving reports on Sunday of vandalism on the fence around the playground for special needs children and adults.

Previously, police officers received a report of vandalism on the fence back in June. Then, another report Sunday. In both incidents, a couple bars were broken in the fence. Officials repaired the damages on the fence. That was completed by yesterday.

Atascadero officials say if you see any vandalism to please call the police. Call (805) 461-5051 if you see anything suspicious around the Joy Playground in Atascadero.