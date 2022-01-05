Judge Blocks Navy Action 01.05.2022

A federal judge in Texas grants a preliminary injunction stopping the US Navy from taking action against 35 sailors who refuse to get vaccinated against covid 19. The 35 sailors refuse on religious grounds.

The injunction is a new challenge to defense secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military.

Federal judge Reed O’Connor writes that the Navy’s process for considering a sailor’s request for a religious exemption is flawed and amounts to theater.

O’Connor was appointed federal judge by president George W. Bush.

The judge says the 35 sailors have a right to refuse a vaccination order on religious grounds.

He writes and I quote;

“The navy service members in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect.”

End of quote.