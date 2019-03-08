62 years after her death, the New York times finally publishes an obituary for Hearst Castle architect Julia Morgan.

Morgan graduated from UC Berkeley in 1894 in civil engineering, and became the first woman to graduate in architecture from the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris. She was also the first woman to become a licensed architect in California. She designed over 750 buildings in California and Hawaii. Best known, the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco, the Greek theater on the campus of UC Berkeley, the Asilomar conference center in Pacific grove, and the Berkeley City club, and of course Hearst Castle.

She started working on La Cuesta Encatada in 1919, and work continued for 28 years. Morgan also designed the Monday Club which is on Monterey street in San Luis Obispo. Morgan died in 1957, and his buried at Mountain View cemetery in the Oakland Hills. The New York times neglected to publish her obituary until this week.