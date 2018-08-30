Jumper 8.30.2018

Yesterday morning in Atascadero, a woman jumped off the Curbaril avenue overpass onto NB 101.

The unidentified woman was rushed to San Luis Obispo for medical treatment. The woman, who was wearing white shorts, a red shirt, and a baseball cap, stopped her vehicle in the middle of the overpass and jumped onto the north bound 101 freeway around 10:30 Wednesday morning. She was not struck by a car after she jumped.

The woman survived the fall and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She has not been identified. Her current condition has not been released.