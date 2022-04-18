Kamala Harris to Visit Vandenberg 04.18.2022

Vice president Kamala Harris to visit Vandenberg Air Force base today. The vice president reportedly to meet with men and women of the United States Space Force and the United States Space Command.

Vandenberg may become the Space Force’s Starcom headquarters. That would mean men and women serving in the Space Force would be trained at Vandenberg.

Vice president Kamala Harris is expected to be briefed on activities at Vandenberg.

City officials in Paso Robles are hopeful that the growth of the Space Force at Vandenberg will lead to the Paso Robles airport being designated a Space Port. No word of vice president Kamala Harris is meeting with Paso Robles city officials today during her visit to Vandenberg Air Force base, home to the United States Space Force and Space Command.