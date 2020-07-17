Kangaroo Escaped 7.17.2020

A kangaroo named Jack broke out of a man’s house in Fort Lauderdale and explored a nearby neighborhood.

Police received a signal 69 call, which usually means a cat or dog got loose. Initially, officer Robert Norvis did not believe the call, but when they arrived the officers discovered the kangaroo. The police corralled the kangaroo and put it in the squad car.

They described Jack as very friendly. The kangaroo much more cooperative than many of the humans they put in the back seat of their police vehicle.

Owner Anthony Macias is advised he needs to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find out what permits he needs to keep an exotic animal.