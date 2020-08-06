Kanye West 8.06.2020

One new development in the presidential election. Rapper Kanye West has filed to run for president in the state of Wisconsin. West will run as an independent in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, he submitted the required 2,000 signatures to get his name on the ballot.

West and running mate Mitchell Tidball listed themselves as candidates of the B.D.Y…..The Birthday Party.

West previously supported president Donald Trump. He broke from the president and announced his own presidential bid last month.

He has also filed to appear on the presidential ballot in Arkansas and Oklahoma. He recently withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot.