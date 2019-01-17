Kate Steinle 01.17.2019

The man who killed Kate Steinle is going back to court. You may remember Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate was found innocent in the shooting death of the Cal Poly graduate in San Francisco. The only conviction was the for felony gun possession. That’s because the suspect was a felon…. In possession of a weapon.

Last week, his attorneys filed in state court to have that charge dismissed. The attorneys contend that Jose did not know a gun was in his hands because it was wrapped in a t-shirt when it fired. Garcia-Zarate had been deported from the US five times for multiple criminal charges. He said he traveled to San Francisco because he knew it was a sanctuary city. He had been released by San Francisco jail, despite a hold placed on him by ICE. That hold was ignored and he was released just before he shot Steinle.

Kate Stienle was walking with her father on a popular San Francisco pier when she was shot. She collapsed in her father’s arms. Her final words were, “daddy, help me.”