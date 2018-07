Although the hot weather is forecast to continue for the next couple days, there’s respite from the heat over at the coast.

For instance, at San Simeon Cove, Cubbie Cashon is renting kayaks and paddle boards to those who want to get out on the water to escape the heat. Stop by his rental office at San Simeon Cove if you want to get in a kayak or paddle board and get out on the ocean this afternoon.