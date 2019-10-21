Keanon Lowe 10.21.2019

A coach and staff member at a high school in Portland is finally speaking out about an incident last May, when a student walked into a classroom with a shotgun. The student intended to shoot himself, but the weapon misfired.

Keanon Lowe then took the weapon away from the student, took him outside, and hugged him until officials arrived. Keanon Lowe is a safety officer on the campus of Parkrose high school. He’s also a football coach.

The student, who is identified as Angel Granados-Diaz, received three years probation and counseling for mental health issues and substance abuse.

Before he got a job at the high school, Lowe was wide receiver for the University of Oregon Ducks. He did not talk publicly about the incident until recently.