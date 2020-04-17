Kelly Gearhart Release 4.17.2020

Cal Coast News is reporting that the corona-virus pandemic is opening the cell door for Kelly Gearhart. He’s scheduled in two weeks to leave federal prison in Ohio for confinement at his home in Ohio.

Gearhart was a big developer in Atascadero until the real estate crash ruined him about 13 years ago. In July of 2012, a federal grand jury indicted Gearhart on 16 charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and two counts of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison. That was later reduced to nine years.

He’s scheduled to get out of prison April 29th although he will be confined at his home in Ohio.