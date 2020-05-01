Kelly Gearhart Released 5.01.2020

Kelly Gearhart released from prison in West Virginia, transferred to a residential re-entry management office in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gearhart was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in federal court back in 2014.

The 58-year-old Atascadero real estate developer was scheduled to be released in March of 2023. He was released early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not known if he will spend the remainder of his sentence in home detention, be returned to a federal prison or be released entirely. The former Atascadero Citizen of the Year grew up in Atascadero and did a lot for the community until the real estate market crashed. Later, he was arrested for fraudulent activity.