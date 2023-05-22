Kenny Enney Named Hero of the Tax Payer 05.22.2023

The Central Coast Taxpayers Association honored Paso Robles School Board Trustee Kenny Enney as Hero of the Taxpayer. At a ceremony Sunday in Paso Robles former Assembly member Andrea Seastrand gave Kenny Enney the recognition.

The Heroes of the Taxpayer in previous years include Andy Caldwell of COLAB in 2019, Congressman Kevin Kyle in 2020, and Richard Patten in 2021, who developed the Patten Map for the SLO County Supervisors districts.

Kenny Enney spoke briefly to a crowd of about fifty people in Paso Robles. He said he never had much interest in politics until his godson died of an overdose. That’s when he decided he needed to get involved. Kenny Enney expressed his concern about the dismal academic test scores in the Paso Robles School District. In the current graduating class at Paso Robles High School only 25% tested proficient in math for their grade level. The other 75% will get their diplomas, regardless.

There was also an award given yesterday called the Golden Fleece award. The stuffed toy sheep was awarded to the Paso Robles School Districts for fleecing the tax payers. Most recently, the district spent over $100,000 on an ineffective election to remove Kenny Enney from his position as trustee. Several school employees worked on the campaign to remove while they were employed by the district.

The Golden Fleece Award is a new addition to the awards given by the Central Coast Taxpayers Association.