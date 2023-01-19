Kenny Enny 01.19.2023

Tomorrow is the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for the Kenny Enny’s seat on the Paso Robles school board.

You may remember, activists demanded Kenny Enny be removed from the school board after he was selected by duly elected members of the board. The demands by the teachers union were intense. One speaker said she didn’t think a former marine should be on the board of trustees.

School board trustee Lauren D. McCoy says she was offended by the remarks, in part because her late father served in the US marine corps as a chaplain.

Former marine Kenny Enny was removed by county superintendent James Brescia and county clerk Elaina Cano after they received 455 signatures on a petition to remove the retired marine corps officer from the Paso Robles school board.