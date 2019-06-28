Kevin Alaniz Shot Dead by Rangers at State Park 6.28.2019

State officials identify the man shot and killed by state park rangers last Saturday at Pfeiffer Big Sur state park. He’s 26-year-old Kevin Anthony Alaniz of Milpitas. He’s suspected in a fatal shooting that occurred on interstate 680 in Milpitas two weeks ago.

At a news conference in Salinas yesterday, officials say that before Alaniz was shot by rangers, he fired shots at two hikers. One of the hikers called 9-1-1. The hikers say they were approaching the summit of the Mt. Manuel trail when Alaniz reportedly, “got in the face of one of them and said, ‘this is my world.” The hikers turned and walked away. Then, they heard gun shots. One of the bullets struck a nearby tree.

Three state park rangers confronted Alaniz as he was walking on the trail. That led to a shoot out.

Alaniz had been identified as a suspect in the death of 30-year-old Matthew Rios, who was fatally shot while he was driving home on interstate 680 on June 17th. Authorities said it was a targeted attack. Evidence found at the scene in Big Sur linked Alaniz to that fatal shooting two weeks ago on 680.