Kevin Kiley in SLO 03.15.2022

We learn assemblyman Kevin Kiley is returning to San Luis Obispo county. One year ago, Kiley visited during his campaign to recall governor Gavin Newsom.

He told KPRL that he liked what he saw in San Luis Obispo county. Kiley grew up in northern California near Folsom. After graduating from Harvard University, he returned and ran for the state assembly. He’s returning to the central coast Saturday to speak at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach.

For more information about how to meet assemblyman Kevin Kiley this coming Saturday, contact the republican party of San Luis Obispo county.