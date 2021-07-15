Kevin Kiley Running For Governor 7.15.2021

Do you remember assemblyman Kevin Kiley? He stopped by Atascadero several months ago to push for the recall of governor Gavin Newsom.

He told KPRL then that he knew the governor was trying to improve his public image with voters after a year of the shutdown. Kiley also telling KPRL he was impressed by the involvement of both republicans and democrats in the local recall movement. Kiley is from Folsom.

After he graduated from Harvard University, Kiley taught school before running for public office. He literally wrote the book on recalling governor Gavin Newsom.

He recently announced he’s running for governor himself. So, you’ll see his name on the recall ballot. Kevin Kiley for governor.