Kevin Kiley Visited Atascadero 3.02.2021

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley shared a similar message when he visited Atascadero over the weekend. Kiley talked with KPRL about why he got into politics. He says he’s watched the quality of life in California deteriorate, particularly in the last year under the failed leadership of governor Gavin Newsom.

Kiley grew up around Folsom. He graduated from Harvard University and the Yale School of Law. Now he represents Placer county and the eastern side of Sacramento county in the foothills of the sierra.

He wrote the book, Recall Newsom, which is the blueprint for the Recall Gavin effort. The deadline to turn in signatures is mid-March. The Recall Gavin movement hopes to have 2 million signatures gathered by then. Right now, Kevin says there are just over 1.8 million. They need 1.5 validated signatures to put the recall of governor Gavin Newsom on the ballot.