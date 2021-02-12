Kevin McCarthy 2.12.2021

About 15 years ago, KPRL talked with congressman Kevin McCarthy on Sound Off. He shared a story about his two young children. McCarthy was serving his first term in office and felt guilty that he had not spent more time in office. He told them that during spring break, he would fly them anywhere they wanted to go in the world. They could fly to the Carribean or Athens or Ancient Rome. They could fly to Ireland or Maccu Piccu. It was up to them.

His son asked him, “Can we fly to Cayucos?” McCarthy told him, “Well, if you want to go to Cayucos, we’ll just drive from Bakersfield.”

It’s no surprise his son chose to get married in Cayucos last December. But some members of the media are attacking him for attending an outdoor ceremony without a mask.

The wedding was December 5th, and the county fell below the 15% threshold for ICU availability. The stay at home order became effective the day after the wedding. McCarthy says, “We took every precaution to ensure a safe celebration with only 13 family members out doors.”

He says “We wore masks inside, and celebrated mostly outdoors.” That was in Cayucos.