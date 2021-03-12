Kevin McCarthy 3.12.2021

Another federal check is in the mail, maybe.

This week congress passing another stimulus package. About 1.9 trillion dollars approved by congress. Bakersfield-based congressman Kevin McCarthy doesn’t like it. He says there’s a reason that no republican in congress supported the bill.

Mccarthy also disturbed by the growing number of illegal immigrants gathering at the border with Mexico. Along the border, many of the immigrants are being held in detention facilities which were put there during the Obama administration.

When president Trump used them, the media called them cages. Recently, they were repainted and they’re being used again by the Biden administration to hold migrants until they’re released into the US.

Many of those who have been released were later seeking healthcare because they had coronavirus, which they brought with them from Mexico.