Kidnapping Son 7.11.2019

A Paso Robles woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping her son at knife-point yesterday. The incident occurred yesterday during a supervised visit at a park in Paso Robles. The one year-old boy taken from a child welfare services worker at the park around 9:15 yesterday morning.

25-year-old Rashawana Bullock of rural Paso Robles and her mother, 50-year-old Serbina Bullock, were taken into custody near Calabasas after they allegedly abducted the boy and fled the area.

The kidnapping triggered an amber alert around 2 yesterday afternoon.

The CHP deactivated the amber alert when one-year-old Namaste Bullock was located around 2:41. The LA county sheriff’s department located the vehicle near Calabasas. The Bullocks were taken into custody.

Namaste will be transported back to San Luis Obispo county.