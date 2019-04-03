Killer Whales 4.03.2019

An endangered killer whale pod was spotted recently in Monterey Bay. It’s the first time in years that a pod of Orca, or killer whales, has been spotted there.

Video of the pod shot recently from a plane which spotted them in Monterey Bay. The Orcas are part of “l pod” a group of killer whales that generally live in Puget Sound near the Washington border with Canada.

The first time the pod was spotted in Monterey Bay was back in 2000. L pod is a group of Orcas that primarily eat salmon. Transient killer whales which frequent Monterey Bay generally eat marine mammals.