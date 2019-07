A King City man drowned Sunday afternoon at lake Nacimiento. He’s identified as 44-year-old Armando Ramos of King City. His next of kin have been notified.

The drowning was reported around 11:40 Sunday morning. Witnesses say they saw a man swimming in the Sandy Point area, and then he went under the water.

The dive team searched for the man, and found his body in about 15 feet of water. That discovery occurred around 2:10 Sunday afternoon. The investigation into the incident is on going.