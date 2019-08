That fire in Big Sur has now burned about 300 acres.

Andrew Madsen of the US Forest Service says the fire broke through the retardant line overnight on Tuesday. About 480 firefighters are battling the fire. Nacimiento-Ferguson road is closed at both highway 1 and Fort Hunter Liggett.

The fire was reported at 5:30 Tuesday morning near the Kirk Creek campground. The US Forest Service says there is no threat to communities, structures or to the public.