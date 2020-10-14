Kitten Rescued 10.14.2020

A fire investigator with the Santa Barbara city fire department rescued a kitten that survived the Glass fire in Napa county. Amber Anderson heard a faint whimper. Then found a kitten in the burned remains of a truck on the property.

When she saw Amber, the kitten ran back under the truck, but Amber reached in and grabbed her. As soon as the kitten was in her arms, it began purring loudly.

The kittens back paw was burned and bleeding. So Amber administered first aid.

The kitten, named Bella, was reunited with her mom and brother kitten. Their owner was looking for Bella at the shelter and learned Amber had rescued the kitten.

So Bella is back home with her owner, and Amber is back with Santa Barbara city fire department.