Knockout Jail Stay 5.29.2019

A San Luis Obispo building inspector who struck and knocked out a woman at a bar in Avila Beach says he wants to do time in a pay-to-stay jail in southern California.

In a plea bargain, 39-year-old Christopher Olcutt plead guilty to misdemeanor battery with great bodily injury. You may remember the story. He slammed his elbow into the head of Camille Chavez who was standing behind him. The blow knocked her unconscious. Judge Jacqueline Duffy says it’s okay with her if Olcutt wants to stay at an expensive jail in southern California which has flat screen TV’s and other amenities. As long as it’s okay with sheriff Ian Parkinson. The sheriff says it saves the county money.

Olcutt will only spend about 15 days in jail, then he’ll get electronic monitoring for 15 days. Although he was placed on administrative leave, he did not miss a paycheck from the city of San Luis Obispo.