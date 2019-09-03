Kohl’s Theft 9.03.2019

Paso Robles police are looking for a group of burglars who stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from Kohls on Niblick road.

Around 9:15 on the night of August 21st, two men stole an entire display carousel containing $10-20 thousand dollars worth of jewelry. Employees said they saw the men in the store the previous night. Police believe they may have been casing the store prior to the burglary.

After stealing the jewelry, they fled in a silver Volvo S40 that was waiting for them. Police believe there may have been a third person who was a getaway driver.

Similar Kohl’s burglaries have occurred in Turlock, Modesto and Gilroy. Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.