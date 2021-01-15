KPRL AM & FM 1.15.2021

AM 1230 KPRL has a new identical twin on the FM dial. KPRL FM is located at 99.3 FM. Same programming, same people, same schedule.

Tomorrow, the AM 1230 broadcast will be temporarily interrupted as the transmitter is moved from the old tower to the newly built tower on the east side of the Salinas river.

AM 1230 will go off the air around 10:00 Saturday morning as two highly-trained professionals relocate the transmitter. The AM broadcast of KPRL is expected to return to the airwaves around 6:00 tomorrow evening. The broadcast at 99.3 FM will continue through the temporary interruption.

KPRL appreciates your patience through this temporary interruption. The move on Saturday begins at ten in the morning.