KPRL To Go Off Air During Tower Move 1.12.2021

KPRL, 1230 am will go off the air Saturday for several hours while the transmitter is moved to the new radio tower. The new tower was erected recently on the east side of the Salinas river.

Chief engineer Bill Bordeaux says the tower construction went well. He says, “It was a great erection. Very impressive. We got the job done! The new tower is ready to go.”

Saturday morning around 10:00 am, KPRL will be turned off so that the engineer can move the transmitter from the old tower to the new one. That move is expected to last for only for a few hours. During the move, listeners can tune into KPRL on their new FM station located at 99.3 on the FM dial, click on Live Stream from the website or use the TuneIn app.

KPRL am will return to the airwaves around 6:00 Saturday evening. The FM version will continue to broadcast the simulcast on 99.3 FM.