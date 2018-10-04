Kristen Marti Murder 10.04.2018

A preliminary hearing yesterday for the man accused of murdering a 26-year-old prostitute in San Luis Obispo last January.

The body of Kristin Marti was found in Perfumo Canyon in late March following a large-scale search of the area. In May, police announced they’d arrested 36-year-old Robert William Koehlr in Minneapolis, where he’d moved with his wife. He was extradited to California.

Kristen Marti was an alleged heroin addict who supported her habit through prostitution. If convicted, Koehler faces a maximum of life in state prison.