Kristin Smart 1.24.2020

The Kristin Smart murder case takes another twist. Denise Smart, the mother of Kristin Smart says that the FBI did not inform the family of impending news related to the case. She says it was a former FBI agent.

You may remember what sheriff Ian Parkinson told KPRL this week about the rumor of a new development reported by the Stockton record, where Denise Smart lives.

The sheriff says the investigation will continue into the disappearance of Kristin Smart, and her suspected murder. Kristin Smart disappeared back in 1996. The 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman disappeared early on a Saturday morning. She was last scene leaving a house party just off the Cal Poly campus. Her body was never found.