The unsolved disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart more than 20 years ago inspires four new search warrants. The searches by the sheriffs department conducted yesterday at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores, the last person seen with the Cal Poly student.

Smart disappeared after leaving an off-campus party with Paul Flores on Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

According to LA TV, a search was also conducted at a home in San Pedro, where Paul Flores has lived since 2010.