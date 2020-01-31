Kristin Smart Case 1.31.2020

The San Luis Obispo county sheriffs department releasing a statement saying they’ve taken two trucks into custody as evidence in the investigation into the suspected murder of Krisin Smart. Smart disappeared 24 years ago.

The last person to be seen with her was Paul Flores, a fellow Cal Poly student from Arroyo Grande.

The sheriff’s department says that as part of their investigation, they seized two trucks that belonged to Paul Flores family to look for DNA evidence.

Smart disappeared back in 1996. Her body has never been found.