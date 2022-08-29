Kristin Smart Murder Trial 08.29.2022

The Kristin Smart murder trial delayed Friday because of an issue with evidence.

An ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores finished her testimony about 15 minutes after court convened Friday, then the judge ordered a recess because of an issue that needed to be resolved related to upcoming evidence.

An hour later, judge Jennifer O’Keefe said the trial would resume today, Monday.

Paul Flores and his father Ruben are accused in the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996.

She disappeared after leaving an off campus party with Flores. Her body has never been found.