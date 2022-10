The jury has reached a verdict in one of the Kristin Smart murder trials underway in Salinas.

They’re not revealing the verdict, but the jury in the Ruben Flores murder trial tells Judge Jennifer O’keefe that it’s reached a verdict.

When the Paul Flores jury reaches a verdict, we’ll get them both.

The father and son are accused in the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996.