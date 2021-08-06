Kristin Smart Murder Trial 8.06.2021

More testimony yesterday in the preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart trial underway in San Luis superior court.

Yesterday, a friend of the missing Cal Poly student shared her experiences when she last saw Kristin Smart. She says the two went to a small gathering off campus with some other people from their dorm. Then, Margarita Campos decided to go back to the dorm. Smart went to another party. Campos said on the witness stand yesterday, “That’s the last time I saw her.”

The last person to see the 19-year old Kristin Smart alive is 44-year-old Paul Flores. He is charged in her disappearance and suspected murder.

That preliminary hearing is expected to continue through August.