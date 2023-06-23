Kristin Smart Special Airing on ABC TV 06.23.2023

ABC’s “20/20” will be airing a two-hour special on the Kristin Smart murder case today at 9 pm on your local ABC channel.

While the decades-long case resulted in the life sentence of Paul Flores in state prison, pending an appeal, finding the body of Kristin Smart still remains a priority for law enforcement and the Smart family.

The special titled “Never Made it Home,” will include details that have “not yet been heard,” and will feature interviews with investigators, friends and family of Smart, and several witnesses that were key to the conviction.

It will also feature interrogation and deposition tapes of Flores, and comments from jurors.

The episode again airs today at 9 pm on your local ABC channel, which for San Luis Obispo county is KEYT.