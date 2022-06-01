Kristin Smart Trial 06.01.2022

We finally learn when the Kristin Smart trial opens in Monterey county. Opening statements are set to begin in July.

Paul Flores is charged with a single count of murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory.

A San Luis Obispo county superior court judge granted a change of venue motion in March citing his belief that the pair would not receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo county. That’s due to pre-trial publicity.

Again, opening statements will begin in July in Monterey county superior court.