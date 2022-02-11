KSBY Transmitter Issues 02.11.2022

A power interruption one week ago damaged KSBY televisions main transmitter, so the station is operating at 50% power.

The station is using its back up transmitter until later today when they plan to use a new, higher-powered transmitter.

If you lost the signal, you’re advised to rescan over the air channels today to see KSBY.

The transmission of KSBY’s programming is expected to be corrected when they turn on the new back-up transmitter today.

It’s expected to be okay for the super bowl on Sunday.