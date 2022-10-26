LA City Council’s Racist Remarks 10.26.2022

Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a tape recording of city council members making racist remarks was recorded illegally. The recording captured the council members racist remarks laden with crude insults. One council member referred to a white councilman’s adopted black son as a “monkey.”

Council president Nury Martinez resigned in disgrace. Two other council members are resisting widespread calls for their resignation. During last year’s private meeting Martinez, councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo all made racist remarks. As did the head of the LA county Federation of Labor, Ronaldo Hererra. All four are Latino democrats. Even president Joe Biden has called for de Leon and Cedillo to step down.