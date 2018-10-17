LA County 10.17.2018

The Los Angeles county board of supervisors approves a pilot program to combat Typhus in homeless encampments in LA county. The supervisors approving the program yesterday.

It will include cleaning up streets, offering housing and providing mobile showers, hand sanitizers and flea repellent who live on the streets.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger says she doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but says she’s disturbed by conditions in her district, which include the foothills of Pasadena and Glendale, and the San Gabriel Valley.