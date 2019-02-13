LA News 2.13.2019

In Los Angeles, the city council passes a law requiring companies that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association. That measure passed yesterday. NRA attorneys had warned they’ll sue. NRA attorney Chuck Michel calls the move “Modern-Day McCarthy-ism.” He says it would force NRA supporters to drop their memberships for fear of losing their livelihoods.

Los Angeles also becomes the largest city in the US to ban the sale of animal fur. That new law passed yesterday by city council. The ban includes some exemptions. Secondhand stores can still sell used fur coats. The city will not prohibit fur produced from animals taken lawfully under a trapping license. A member of the animal defenders international says, “animals are not fabric. They are sentient beings who suffer terribly. We must include them in our moral compass.” Fur sellers and manufacturers say their industry is being unfairly singled out and smeared.