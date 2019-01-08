LA Teachers 01.08.2019

An all day meeting between administrators in the Los Angeles school district and the teachers union. They’re trying to avert a teachers strike scheduled for Thursday.

The Los Angeles school board is scheduled to meet today. One proposal is to make it easier for parents to volunteer on campus. That could help if a strike is called on Thursday. The district has offered teachers a 6% pay raise over the first two years of a three-year contract. The teachers union wants a 6.5% pay raise that would take effect sooner and all at once. Other issues are also on the table.

The teachers union wants a big reduction in class size, and the hiring of enough nurses, librarians and counselors to fully staff campuses. The la schools superintendent says the ideas are good, but they would push the district into insolvency.