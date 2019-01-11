LA Teachers Strike 01.11.2019

A judge in LA says he sees no reason to delay an expected teachers strike next week. Talks are scheduled today, but teachers may walk out next week. The district has hired hundreds of substitutes to replace teachers and other who could leave for picket lines.

The district has offered a 6% raise over the first two years of a three-year contract. The union wants a 6.5% increase that would take effect all at once, and be retroactive to fiscal 2017. The union also wants smaller class sizes and more nurses librarians and counselors.

The district says the union’s demands could bankrupt the school system.

The district is projecting a half billion dollar deficit this budget year.

It has billions of dollars obligated for pension payments and health coverage for retired teachers. 35,000 could walk off the job Monday.