It’s Labor Day weekend in the north county. Lion King Day is Saturday at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero from 10-2 tomorrow. The first 80 kids will get an official Lion King activity booklet. Zoo keeper talks at 10:30 about meerkats, 11:30 about hornbills and 12:30 about bat-eared foxes.

In Cambria, it’s Pinedorado this weekend. The Pinedaroda parade starts at 9:30 tomorrow morning in downtown Cambria.